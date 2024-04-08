Eastern Bank Purchases 3,215 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

AMD traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $170.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,709,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,643,727. The firm has a market cap of $275.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.