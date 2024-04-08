Eastern Bank Purchases 842 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Eastern Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eastern Bank owned about 1.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 235,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,882. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

