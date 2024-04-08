Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $777.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,625. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $738.90 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $750.88 and its 200 day moving average is $646.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

