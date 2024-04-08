Eastern Bank Sells 1,104 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

