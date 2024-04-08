Eastern Bank Sells 283 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its 200-day moving average is $185.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.