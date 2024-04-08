Eastern Bank Sells 573 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.29. 2,135,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,567. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

