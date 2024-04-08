Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Roth Mkm

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 268.11% from the stock’s current price.

Eastside Distilling Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EAST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,789. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

