EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 581,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

