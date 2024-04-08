Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

