E&G Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,331,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,512,555. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

