E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GJUL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. 7,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,701. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

