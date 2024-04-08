E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 976.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 70,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,003. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

