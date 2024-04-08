E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.63. The stock had a trading volume of 212,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,425. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

