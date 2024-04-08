E&G Advisors LP Has $465,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. 39,821,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,998,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

