E&G Advisors LP Has $732,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.52. 17,569,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,933,531. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

