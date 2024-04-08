E&G Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,678. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.