E&G Advisors LP Reduces Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7,707.0% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.00. 92,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

