E&G Advisors LP Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

