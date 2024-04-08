E&G Advisors LP Sells 500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.32. 2,422,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

