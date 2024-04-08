E&G Advisors LP Sells 5,958 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. 37,847,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,775,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $107.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

