E&G Advisors LP Sells 66,908 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,908 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DBMF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.12. 261,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,429. The company has a market cap of $743.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.