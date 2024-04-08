Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.37

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 4504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

