Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $509.80. 354,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,417. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.11 and its 200 day moving average is $479.21.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

