Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $689.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $784.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.04 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.