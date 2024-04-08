Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $784.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $750.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

