enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 602,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,318,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in enCore Energy by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in enCore Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,298,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

