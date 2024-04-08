Energi Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $16.15 million and $751,012.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00024973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006247 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,569,517 coins and its circulating supply is 75,598,767 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

