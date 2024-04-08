Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $16.01

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $16.51. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 16,434 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

