Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. 9,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 144,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $732.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 591,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

