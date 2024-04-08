Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $121.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $126.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

