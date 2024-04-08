Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Entergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 253,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,752. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Entergy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Entergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Entergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Entergy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,285,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,278,000 after buying an additional 230,713 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

