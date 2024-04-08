Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Trading Up 25.8%

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) were up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 684,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 78,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.33 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.99.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.60 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

