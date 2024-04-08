Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.