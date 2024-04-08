Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

