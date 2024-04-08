Equitable Trust Co. Buys 9,770 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 92.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

