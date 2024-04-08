Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in GoDaddy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $126.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $126.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

