Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.73% of PowerFleet worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $715,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWFL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

