Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $91.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.