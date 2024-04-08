Equitable Trust Co. Has $909,000 Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,018,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,600 shares of company stock worth $1,233,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

