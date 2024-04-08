Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $6,134,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

