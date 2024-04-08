Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

