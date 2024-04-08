Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 920 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 2.0 %

BBSI opened at $123.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

