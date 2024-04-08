Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,677 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Argus increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

