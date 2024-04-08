Equitable Trust Co. Sells 442 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

