Equitable Trust Co. Sells 69 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.84. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.11.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

