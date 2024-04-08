Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is JLP Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for about 4.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 411,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 153,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,588. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.