Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.79. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 965,238 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.70 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 111.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

