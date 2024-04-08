Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Volume of $372.65 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $35.63 or 0.00049543 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and approximately $372.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,908.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $684.70 or 0.00952174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00144796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00189327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00140124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,452,588 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

