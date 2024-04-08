ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3583 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.1 %

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. 6,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 1.76% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

