ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares Dividend of $0.25

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2518 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.19.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.47. 2,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.
